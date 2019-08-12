Shari Headley AKA Lisa McDowell Confirmed For ‘Coming To America 2’

In even more Coming To America sequel news, Shari Headley will be reprising her role as Lisa McDowell in the forthcoming film. The news comes after John Amos was also announced to be coming to back to play Cleo McDowell, owner of the fictional fast-food restaurant McDowell’s. When Deadline reported Amos’ return, fans of the film immediately pondered in Headley would be coming back? We now know that to be a yes.

Headley rounds out a cast that will consist of fellow co-stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, and Paul Bates. Newcomers to the Craig Brewer-directed sequel include Rick Ross and Leslie Jones in yet to be revealed roles. KiKi Layne who will play Prince Akeem and Lisa’s daughter and Jermaine Fowler who will play his long-lost son also joined the cast.

Synopsis Per Deadline:

“Slated to hit theaters December 18 of next year, the plot follows former Prince Akeem who is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.”

Looks like the entire gang is returning. Also, Ms.Headley, who was the first crush of a lot of guys back in the day when she first captured our hearts on the big screen looks absolutely phenomenal.

We can’t wait to see Coming 2 America as it is tentatively being titled when it arrives in theaters next year.

