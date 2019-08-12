CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge, Win A Free Skin Consultation

Avielle Amor

Source: Avielle Amor / @AvielleAmor

Avielle Amor has the kind of skin that stops you in your tracks. It’s radiant, naturally dewey and glows from within. If we’re going to take beauty advice from anyone in the bloggersphere, it would be her.

Amor is celebrating the launch of her skin care brand skinSeeds, a beauty community that provides natural skin care tips and products, with the “Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge.”

“The purpose of Skin Seeds challenges is to plant helpful DIY seeds for everyone to use at home,” says Amor. “A lot of ailments that we experience have remedies in our kitchen, or our local market.”

Amor breaks down the simple ingredients to her aloe mask, which includes aloe vera and lemon juice. According to a clip she posted on social media, aloe treats burns, wounds, dry skin, acne, stretch marks and an array of other skin issues.

“The Aloe Glow challenge shares information about the usefulness of this plant and how it can assist in helping you achieve a healthy youthful glow to your skin with consistent use.”

The recipe for the aloe vera mask recipe:

The rules for the challenge:

View this post on Instagram

The Aloe Glow Challenge begins today. 🌱⠀ This challenge is open to everyone! The rules are simple:⠀ Apply the Aloe mask everyday. Track your progress using the Aloe Glow template provided. Share your progress on your Instastory everyday and tag Skin Seeds!⠀ ⠀ 🌱 Sharing your progress everyday will help everyone stay accountable and reap glowing skin. 🌱 The winners will be announced on Saturday via our Instagram and Facebook page. 🌱 Every repost & tag gives you another entry. 🌱 Winners will be selected randomly. 🌱 Aloe Glow mask recipe is provided on previous post. Winners will receive a FREE skin care consultation call with me that must be scheduled by 9/17/2019. ⠀ #skinseeds #skincare #aloevera #aloeglowchallenge #aloeglow

A post shared by Skin Care (@skinseeds) on

You can find aloe plants at your local market or organic store. Shop more skinSeeds products, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Justine Skye Keeps Her Skin Glowing With These Beauty Products

Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 2

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

16 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Continue reading Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Beautycon LA 2019, a two day festival filled with your favorite foundations, eye catching palettes, and bold highlights brought together celebrities, influencers, and beauty lovers extraordinaires all in the name of makeup and more. The event consisted of panel discussions about XX, proving that Beautycon strives to go deeper that your pores. Celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara and even Mama Tina Knowles came through! Young Black Hollywood was also represented with Marsai Martin and Skai Jackson both speaking on stage. Click through our gallery to check out all the looks we love on Black women from the 2019 Beautycon LA! Tell us in the comment section which ones were your favorite.  

Beauty Blogger Launches Aloe Glow Face Mask Challenge, Win A Free Skin Consultation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 20 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close