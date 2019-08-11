Weekend Roundup: Brittney Griner & Five Other Players Ejected After Scuffle, John Amos On Board For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel & More

Things got extremely chippy during a WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury last night (August 10). A fight broke out midway through the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 80-77 victory over Phoenix. With 6:23 left in the fourth quarter, Mercury center Brittney Griner and Wings forward/center Kristine Anigwe got tangled up in the paint, and a fracas ensued.

The 6 foot 9 center had to be restrained midcourt from attacking other Wings’ players. Anigwe noticeably didn’t want any smoke from Griner and ran away from the action understandably.

Griner and along with teammates Briann January and Diana Taurasi — who was inactive — were tossed. Taurasi left the bench area to defend Griner and after the game told reporters:

“Today, I went on the court to make sure my teammate didn’t get jumped. She got punched in the face, and then someone ran on her back and threw punches at her face. I would do that 100 times out of 100 times.”

Wings’ players Anigwe, Kayla Thornton and Kaela Davis were all ejected for their involvement.

John Amos Is On Board For Coming To America Sequel

In more Coming To America sequel news, Deadline reports John Amos will also be coming back. He will reprise his role as Cleo McDowell, owner of the McDowell’s restaurant. He joins other returning characters, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall, and Paul Bates. It was also announced that Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, and Wesley Snipes will be joining the film as new characters.

Per Deadline:

Directed by Craig Brewer, the second installment follows former Prince Akeem who is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crowned prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America.

There is no word if Shari Headley who played Amos, daughter and Prince Akeem’s love interest Lisa McDowell is returning to the film. We got our fingers crossed on that one.

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Defends Antonio Brown In Helmet Dispute

It has been nothing but drama since all-star wide receiver Antonio Brown arrived in Oakland. Despite the “issues,” his head coach Jon Gruden is standing by his player. After the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Rams 14-3 in an exhibition matchup, Gruden spoke on the issues circling around AB mainly the ones keeping him out of training camp.

ESPN on Friday reported that it wasn’t only Antonio Brown’s frostbitten feet keeping him off the field. AB is also adamant about using his now banned old helmet. Gruden explained he understood the league’s stance on Brown’s 10-year-old helmet, but he is definitely throwing his support behind AB.

“I support this guy. I think that’s what needs to be said. I don’t know what anybody’s writing or what anybody thinks, but this foot injury wasn’t his fault. This was a total accident. It really wasn’t his fault, and it’s a serious injury. I know that some people are [joking about] it, but it’s really not a laughing matter. The guy is hurt, he didn’t do anything wrong, and the helmet thing is a personal matter to him.”

We are not surprised by Gruden’s decision at all, after all, he pulled the trigger on the move to get Brown in a Raiders uniform.

