CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Ray J Shares The Wins & Losses Of Becoming An Entrepreneur [VIDEO]

National Urban League Conference 2019

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Indiana

Ray J has managed to sustain a long career in the ever-changing entertainment industry. As a recording artist, TV personality, and business owner, Ray J has proven that he is more than “Brandy’s little brother,” he is a renaissance man.

Related: Ray J Making Marijuana Money Moves, Rolling Out “Ray Jay’s”

Throughout his career, the 38-year-old has had his fair share of ups and downs. However, he always manages to turn it into a new business move. At the 2019 National Urban League Conference, Ray J sat down with Colby Tyner to share the changes he has made in his life, his entrepreneurial journey, and Raycon Global’s hottest new products.

Related: Ray J & Princess Love Can’t Stop Sharing Adorable Pics Of Their Daughter Melody 

8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside

Continue reading 8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside

8 Times Ray J Looked Like The Evil Genius He Is Deep Down Inside

Last night on #LHHH, Ray J tricked Safaree into spilling some hot tea...and it was brilliant.

See Also:

How Jesseca Dupart Used Instagram To Make A Million-Dollar Business 

Everything You Missed At The 2019 National Urban League Conference

Ray J Shares The Wins & Losses Of Becoming An Entrepreneur [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 16 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close