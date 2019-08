Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet — high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.

Alfredas Movie Review: “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

