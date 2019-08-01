A.J. Calloway Removed From ‘Extra’

A.J. Calloway former 106 & Park host has been fired from his job as a co-host on ‘Extra’ because of his alleged sexual misconduct. A statement was released by Warner Bros, stating, “The Company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the Company have mutually agreed to part ways,”. Back in February, Calloway was suspended by Warner Bros, since the allegations came upfront.

In the beginning, the company started an internal review “to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” said a company statement in February, the company continued and said, “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.

Warner Bros also stated in their statement, “We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees. To date, we have not received a complaint about A.J. Calloway and his work on Extra,” an Extra spokesperson said in a January 4 statement to Deadline.

A.J. Calloway has more allegations; however, Extra has got rid of him first.

