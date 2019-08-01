Nene Leakes Sends a Handwritten Letter to Former BFF Cynthia Bailey

There may be still a friendship between Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’. Since the ending of season 11, their friendship went downhill over a petty incident. However, it seems that two ladies are trying to build their friendship once again. Sources to tell lovebscott.com, that NeNe sent a handwritten letter to Cynthia congratulating on opening her ‘Bailey Wine Bar’,

The letter says, “Never in my wildest dreams did i ever imagine that we would be in this place. I’ve always been a supportive friend towards you and this time won’t be any different. I’m proud of you and cheering for you from afar! I hope you continue to have the courage to run after your dreams! Congratulations on the opening of your new business. I’m sure it will be a success.”

Sources say that the note brought Cynthia to tears and her reaction was recorded on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cameras. So we can all say things may going good and their friendship may rekindle, so be sure to watch this upcoming season and see if their friendship starts fresh.

