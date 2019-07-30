Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots & Viola Davis Turns Black Women Sci-Fi Movie Into Series

Released this year, the sci-fi movie Fast Color portrays a young Black woman with supernatural abilities being hunted by mysterious forces. She must go on the run when her powers are discovered, so she flees to her family and the farmhouse she abandoned years ago. The critically acclaimed movie, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Lorraine Toussaint, is now being turned into an Amazon show.

According to Shadow and Act, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions are bringing the series to life, along with the original movie’s writers Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz. Similar to the film, the series will follow Ruth, a former drug addict and runaway, who takes a trip back home to rediscover her special powers. Three generations of Black women reconnect as they discover more about themselves and the generations that proceeded them. Through the process, they realize one of them could save the world.

“Since the day we premiered at SXSW, there has been an incredible outpouring of grassroots support for this film. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue living in this world, with these women, and can’t imagine better partners than Viola and Julius and Mickey and Pete and everyone at Amazon,” Hart said.

Can’t wait to witness all the #BlackGirlMagic the series has to offer!

Also on the horizon is the sixth season of the PBS series Finding Your Roots, according to Shadow and Act.

In this go-around, stars like Jordan Peele, Sterling K. Brown, Jeffrey Wright, Jon Batiste, Queen Latifah and Issa Rae will discover their ancestry. The show uses everything from DNA research to old school genealogical methods to connect guests with their history. Through the process, they find out their ancestors were war heroes, bootleggers, immigrants and more.

The series is hosted and executive produced by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and the sixth season is set to premiere on PBS on October 8.

Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots & Viola Davis Turns Black Women Sci-Fi Movie Into Series

