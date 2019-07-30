CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Tara is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tara and William are in their late 20’s and have been dating for three years. Tara is in the process of looking for a new job since she got laid off last month. So far she’s only gotten one offer but it’s out of state. Tara says when she mentioned the offer to William he begged her to decline; he even offered to pay all of her bills until she gets back on her feet. Tonight, Tara wants to know if she should take William up on his offer or take the out of state job which could possibly end their relationship. What are your thoughts?

