CLOSE
Vic Jagger
HomeVic Jagger

Naomi Campbell Has Been Denied to Enter a French Hotel for Being Black

amfAR Hong Kong 2017

Source: studioEAST / Getty

Even after Beyonce’s recent single Brown Skin Girl, Naomi Campbell speaks on being denied entry in a hotel in South France because of the color of her skin. During her interview with Paris Match Magezine she talks about her situation; however she doesn’t name the hotel, but she says,

“I’ve always wanted people to be treated equally. I was recently in a city in the South of France, where I was invited to participate in an event in a hotel whose name I will not mention. They did not want to let my friend and I in because of the color of my skin. The guy at the entrance pretended that the place was full but he was letting other people in. It is for these kinds of revolting moments that I will continue to speak up and make myself heard.”

Naomi Campbell speaks on diversity and it being around but when she was coming up it did not exist. Let’s not forget during her 2018 CFDA Fashion Icon Award speech, she speaks on people telling her she would not be able to make it or do certain things because of the color of her skin, but look at her now.

midday buzz , quick buzz

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close