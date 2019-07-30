CLOSE
Vic Jagger
HomeVic Jagger

Taraji P. Henson Identity has been Stolen

What Men Want Trailer Clip

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

This Chicago mom should’ve thought twice before stealing Taraji P. Henson identity. Alicia Newby, a mother of seven, was charged after being arrested for stealing Taraji’s identity by hacking her email and going on a huge shopping spree. She allegedly racked up $12,000 in fraudulent charges; however, more than $4,000 that was canceled after Henson’s manager noticed the random transactions. Newby was released on a $10,000 bail and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring.

But listen….not only did she steal from Taraji, Alicia also scammed from JP Morgan Chase, American Express and PayPal. Now Alicia is not allowed to use the internet or be in contact with any witnesses or victims involved in this case.

midday buzz , quick buzz

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close