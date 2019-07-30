Taraji P. Henson Identity has been Stolen

This Chicago mom should’ve thought twice before stealing Taraji P. Henson identity. Alicia Newby, a mother of seven, was charged after being arrested for stealing Taraji’s identity by hacking her email and going on a huge shopping spree. She allegedly racked up $12,000 in fraudulent charges; however, more than $4,000 that was canceled after Henson’s manager noticed the random transactions. Newby was released on a $10,000 bail and was ordered to submit to electronic monitoring.

But listen….not only did she steal from Taraji, Alicia also scammed from JP Morgan Chase, American Express and PayPal. Now Alicia is not allowed to use the internet or be in contact with any witnesses or victims involved in this case.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: