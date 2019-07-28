I have really been enjoying this season of BET’s Sunday Best. The gospel singing competition is hosted by Kirk Franklin, with guest judges, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price. It airs Sundays at 8/7 Central on BET. Last week’s episode, the contestants sang songs from iconic gospel movie scenes. During a rehearsal with singer, songwriter and actress Opal Staples, a distant cousin of the legendary Staples singers, Kirk Franklin takes a moment to apologize to her and singers like her. He says he wants to personally apologize to singers like Opal Staples for creating the type of image in gospel music where the assumption is that you are only anointed if you scream and yell. “That type of thinking is unfair, cruel and ignorant. If a person yells, they’re anointed but if they sound sweet, they don’t have God’s hand on them. That is foolishness. Scripture teaches that everyone born of the spirit is anointed.”

On behalf of gospel singers worldwide, I want to say THANK YOU to Kirk Franklin for speaking this truth on national television! I also want to encourage gospel singers, serving in any capacity, to embrace who they are vocally. Please don’t waste your time trying to emulate or sound like someone else. When you’re busy trying to be someone else, who’s being the YOU God called you to be? God created you and anointed you with a unique set of skills, talents, and abilities to accomplish His will in the earth. Romans 12:6-7 says “Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, let us use them”. Walk-in your unique anointing!

Watch Kirk’s apology to Opal Staples above

Kirk Franklin Apologizes to Opal Staples [Video] was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

