Today for the Majic Mini Concert we shed light on the late Luther Vandross. During his musical career, he sold over 35 million records worldwide, phenomenal is an understatement! He won a total of eight Grammy Awards, four Soul Train Music Awards, nine American Music Awards along with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! If you love the sweet melodies of Luther you’re in for a real treat later tonight!

