Ayesha Curry is already a wife and mother with a popular YouTube channel “Little Lights Of Mine.” Now, she’s going to be a published author. The wife of world champion Golden State Warrior star and reigning league MVP Steph Curry is releasing a cookbook The Seasoned Life. She announced it on her Instagram this week.

Curry and her husband are hoping to see his team repeat for the championship this year. The two welcomed their second daughter, Ryan, this summer.

Ayesha Curry To Release Cookbook [PHOTOS, VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com