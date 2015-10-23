CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ayesha Curry To Release Cookbook [PHOTOS, VIDEO]

Ayesha Curry is already a wife and mother with a popular YouTube channel “Little Lights Of Mine.” Now, she’s going to be a published author. The wife of world champion Golden State Warrior star and reigning league MVP Steph Curry is releasing a cookbook The Seasoned Life. She announced it on her Instagram this week.

Curry and her husband are hoping to see his team repeat for the championship this year. The two welcomed their second daughter, Ryan, this summer.

ayeshacurrydaughters

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

 

Ayesha Curry To Release Cookbook [PHOTOS, VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

ayesha curry , Basketball Wives , black celebrities , celebrity cookbook

Videos
Latest
11 items
Republican Trump Supporter Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic…
 19 hours ago
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 19 hours ago
09.30.19
#EbonyOwes Saga Continues, Former Employees File 2nd Class…
 20 hours ago
10.01.19
Life Is Too Short: Too Short Shares News…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 3 days ago
09.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close