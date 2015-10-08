PLAY AUDIO

Legendary Drummer Sheila E. is hosting UNITY, the Latin tribute to Michael Jackson, where award-winning Latin artists bring new life to the King of Pop’s hit songs.

Sheila E. talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how she got involved in the project, her favorite Michael Jackson songs and how at 57-years-old she keeps her energy high.

Which songs were a favorite to play?

“On this show I got to play two songs with the band one of them was Smooth Criminal so that was a lot of fun.”

Where she gets her energy:

“Well we pray before we go on so I just ask God to let him use me. Because it’s pretty incredible. I love the music so much.”

The PBS Arts Fall Festival celebrates its fifth season, with eight new weekly programs starting with UNITY, the Latin tribute to Michael Jackson. You can catch the special when it airs on Friday, October 9th.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Ciprian Lacob)

Sheila E. Hosts UNITY, The Latin Tribute To Michael Jackson On PBS was originally published on blackamericaweb.com