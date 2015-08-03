Donnie Simpson Joins Majic 102.3!

Donnie comments on his return, “After 5 1/2 years of retirement my wife said, ‘Everywhere you go people tell you how much they miss you and that they want you to come back. You should go back to work’. That’s what she said. What I heard was that voice from a horror movie yelling, ‘Get Out!’”

He continues, “So here I am and I’m bubbling over with excitement to get back on radio after 5 years and thrilled that I’ll be back on TV after more than 15. It’s been a great vacation, but it’s time to go back to work and have some fun.”

In anticipation of his upcoming announcement, Donnie says, “To do this all with a Black-owned network that I respect so much makes it that much sweeter for me. To all of those people who have pleaded with me to come back and do ‘something,’ thank you for your love and encouragement, and I look forward to talking to you and seeing you again real soon.”

Donnie Simpson’s First Words On The Radio In 5 Years Will Leave You Speechless! [Exclusive Video]