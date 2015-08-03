Donnie Simpson Joins Majic 102.3!

Donnie Simpson is a long time American radio DJ as well as a television and movie personality. He as been a staple in DC radio since 1977. He is coming out of retirement to once again host his own show from 3pm to 7pm. The show will start airing Aug 17th. See the official press release under the photo gallery:
DONNIE SIMPSON RETURNS TO RADIO AND TV AFTER A FIVE YEAR HIATUS
Radio One and TV One Announce an Exclusive Multi-Media Deal for DC-Based MAJIC 102.3 FM and TV One Specials
(Silver Spring, MD…August 3, 2015) – When Donnie Simpson left the Washington D.C. radio airways in 2010 culminating a 41 year media career in radio, television and movies, the biggest question asked was, “What’s next for Donnie?” It is five years later and Donnie is returning to his first love, radio and television.
Media conglomerate, Radio One, Inc., the only African-American owned and targeted diversified media company in the country, tapped its radio broadcast company and its cable network, TV One, to bring Donnie Simpson out of retirement and back on-air in DC on WMMJ MAJIC 102.3 FM and as the newest TV One talent.
The multi-year agreement for both radio and television include Donnie hosting The Donnie Simpson Show afternoons (3p – 7p) on MAJIC 102.3 as of Monday, August 17th, and a collaboration between TV One and Donnie Simpson Productions to create programs that will have Donnie back on TV by the fourth quarter of this year.
Brad Siegel, President of TV One adds, “TV One is excited to be the entertainment platform providing Donnie Simpson’s return to television. As evidenced by fan reaction whenever he’s out or making appearances, Donnie is a universally adored media personality and his youthful spirit appeals to devotees of all ages. The breadth of his knowledge and depth of musical tastes make him an excellent asset for the network as we expand our programming slate and grow our brand. Knowing how much his fans have missed him, we are eager to get him on the air and look forward to announcing his first special soon.”
“Donnie is iconic. The DC market woke up to his voice for 30 years and we are thrilled to bring him out of retirement and behind a microphone again,” says Jeff Wilson, Senior Regional Vice President and General Manager of Radio One-DC. “MAJIC 102.3, The Real Sound of the DMV, will certainly be impacted by Donnie being reunited with his loyal listeners. His passion for music, industry relationships, interview style and charisma are a winning combination and we are glad to have him as a member of the Radio One family.”
Donnie Simpson, known for his sultry voice, warm smile and piercing green eyes, is the son of a record shop owner. Having been exposed to multiple genres of music, Simpson began his radio career at 15 with WJLB in Detroit, MI. He relocated to Washington DC where he began working at WRC-FM, now WKYS, as a jock and program director. In the early 1980s, Simpson landed
his first television job on WRC-TV. Soon after he hosted Video Soul, a music video show on BET and many other network specials. Simpson eventually hosted The Donnie Simpson Morning Show on WPGC-FM where he continued to captivate listeners for 17 years. He left radio in 2010.
Donnie comments on his return, “After 5 1/2 years of retirement my wife said, ‘Everywhere you go people tell you how much they miss you and that they want you to come back. You should go back to work’. That’s what she said. What I heard was that voice from a horror movie yelling, ‘Get Out!’”
He continues, “So here I am and I’m bubbling over with excitement to get back on radio after 5 years and thrilled that I’ll be back on TV after more than 15. It’s been a great vacation, but it’s time to go back to work and have some fun.”
In anticipation of his upcoming announcement, Donnie says, “To do this all with a Black-owned network that I respect so much makes it that much sweeter for me. To all of those people who have pleaded with me to come back and do ‘something,’ thank you for your love and encouragement, and I look forward to talking to you and seeing you again real soon.”
