Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

Tyson Beckford closing out Ralph Lauren’s first menswear show in 20 years had everyone paying attention this past week. Timelines paused. Phones lit up. The fashion world had something—and someone— new to talk about.

On January 16, Ralph Lauren presented its Fall/Winter 2026 menswear show in Milan, quickly reminding attendees why the brand remains the definition of chic and sophisticated. And it obviously wasn’t playing—from the style, to the runway looks, to the models, including chocolate heartthrob Tyson, who will forever be the original Black male supermodel.

More than 30 years into his relationship with Ralph Lauren, he’s still fine and now the ultimate Zaddy. He looked TF good.

Ralph Lauren Gave Nostalgia, Layers, And Grown-Man Style

The collection pulled heavily from ’90s Ralph Lauren, but nothing felt dated or stuck in the past. Everything felt wearable and current. Layering was everywhere. The bomber jacket with New York emblems stood out immediately.

Flannels were back, but styled to feel fresh, not “lumber-jack like.” Fabrics and textures were mixed: tailoring paired with knits, leather against wool, statement outerwear stacked.

High-end accessories finished the looks, and no detail was missed. Ralph Lauren’s models looked like some of the swaggiest, most sophisticated we’ve seen on the runway in a while.

Tyson Beckford And Ralph Lauren Go Way Back

Tyson embodied that exact energy. He walked out in a shearling-lined coat layered over a tuxedo look, topped with an over-the-top cream cowboy hat that somehow made the whole outfit hit even harder. The look was grown, sexy, and peak Ralph Lauren.

His presence also reminded everyone of the history. Tyson’s relationship with Ralph Lauren dates back to the early ’90s, when his face helped redefine American menswear. He fronted legendary Polo Sport campaigns and, in 1996, made history alongside Naomi Campbell as the first Black models to lead a Ralph Lauren campaign together. That image still lives rent-free in our heads.

Tyson closing out the show gave exactly what it needed to give: swag, sex appeal, and presence. Proof that some men – and some style – only get better with time.

The Swaggiest Ralph Lauren Looks From The F/W 2026 Collection

And speaking of style, keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the show. As Ralph Lauren returned to runway menswear for the first time in two decades, the fashion house delivered several looks we loved. Perfect for the Zaddies in our lives, the men who love to put it on, and anyone who appreciates tailored style.

