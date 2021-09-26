Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Not Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

1.
Kyrie Irving PR relations coordinator pic.twitter.com/zPonJ4ykZJ
— Ballsack Sports® (@BallsackSports) September 26, 2021
2.
Just tell Kyrie Irving there’s a microchip in the vaccine that prevents you from falling off the edge of the earth.
100% taking it if you say that.
— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) September 26, 2021
3.
Just read that article about Kyrie Irving and Jonathan Issac
pic.twitter.com/xnUUejzfrY
— 40 below Timbs Jim (@Rios___) September 26, 2021
4.
Kyrie Irving in the NBA group chat pic.twitter.com/sro7pdeUp6
— jake hollywood (@alfonsohoops) September 26, 2021
5.
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/AK5aJH3hXj
— RioBenSan (@RioBenSan) September 26, 2021
6.
Kyrie Irving at NBA players association meetings pic.twitter.com/jLdJJSEXsO
— pwnteam (@pwnteam) September 26, 2021
7.
how Kyrie Irving feels after watching the 1st YouTube video on literally any topic pic.twitter.com/DbsmNXrA4x
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 26, 2021
8.
Jonathan Isaac and Kyrie Irving have a sample size to investigate the “effects” of the vaccine. It’s called “the WNBA”. They somehow had 99% of their workforce vaccinated without complaints of bullying or religious exemptions or crusades for the unvaxxed. Just talk to THEM pic.twitter.com/eLayk8yIz7
— The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) September 26, 2021
9.
A master computer for a plan of Satan https://t.co/toQ3AlM0Iy
— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) September 26, 2021
10.
Kyrie Irving is flat out insane pic.twitter.com/3HEzDE0Efo
— John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) September 26, 2021
11.
Nets fans to Kyrie’s aunty: pic.twitter.com/kCH0xFGtXg
— Jac Manuell (@TheJManJBT) September 26, 2021
12.
Kyrie — and every other anti-vax NBA player — needs to get vaccinated. This isn’t complicated.
— Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) September 26, 2021
13.
Kyrie will get vaccinated. If he doesn’t the league will move on from him. Let’s just be honest. He isn’t LeBron James or Steph Curry.
— Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) September 26, 2021
14.
Pfizer Kyrie is gonna end up on those hypotheticals with Healthy D Rose and Isaiah Thomas with a gun
— #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) September 26, 2021
15.
Ben Simmons is what the media tries to convince you Kyrie Irving is
— Depressed Nets Fan (@DepressedNets) September 25, 2021
