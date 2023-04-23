Twitter Reacts to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 7th Round KO of Ryan Garcia

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Gervonta “Tank” Davis knocked Ryan Garcia down in the second round, with the latter popping right up as if he wasn’t particularly phased. The seventh round was a different story.

Keep scrolling to see fans react on Twitter to the biggest fight of the year.

The superfight between Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) and Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) was preceded by months of stipulation negotiations, face-offs and trash talk. Yet, the actual fight didn’t have the twists and turns boxing purists may have hoped for.

For Davis fans, however, it ended exactly as they had predicted.

While Garcia came out strong in the first round, it was Davis’ pace and accuracy that controlled the fight after that.

Tank caught Garcia with a left-hand body shot just inside two minutes of the 7th round. Garcia absorbed the blow, took a step back, braced himself, then dropped to a knee. As the referee reached the 10th count Garcia simply shook his head.

He was done.

From ESPN:

“I thought he was going to get up,” Davis said, ‘but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, ‘Get up,’ and then he just shook his head, ‘No.’”

Twitter didn't take long to react to the startling conclusion. While many fans praised Davis for his power, others lamented that Garcia clearly wasn't prepared.

After the fight, Garcia eluded that he felt a little weak while fighting under his normal fight weight, but also chirped that he didn’t want to make any excuses for the defeat.

Check out some post-fight video below! Along with fan reactions to the highly publicized showdown.

For the full ESPN report, [click here].

