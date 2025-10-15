Listen Live
Sports

Trump Threatens To Remove World Cup Games From Boston: “Your Mayor Is Not Good”

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Source: Etsuo Hara / Getty

President Trump is once again butting his nose into the sports world.

His latest tirade is directed at Boston, as the city is set to host several World Cup matches next year, alongside Canada and Mexico, for a full-on North American takeover.

Some of the games would take place at Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the New England Patriots play, but Trump is threatening to nix it all over some politics, as it seems he doesn’t get along with the city’s mayor, Michelle Wu.

Of course, she’s a Democrat who Trump says is “intelligent,” but she’s also “radical left.”

Related Stories

“We could take them away,” Trump said of the World Cup games during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. “I love the people of Boston, and I know the games are sold out. But your mayor is not good.”

He was light on details but said, “They’re taking over parts of Boston,” but added, “We could get them back in about 2 seconds.”

Wu kept it classy with her response, without even mentioning Trump, and directly expressed her excitement in bringing the storied competition to the city of Boston.

“Boston is honored and excited to host World Cup matches, and we look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to our beautiful city, the cradle of liberty and city of champions,” her statement read. 

The 11 USA host cities were solidified in 2022 and include New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Los Angeles, for a total of 60 games beginning June 11, 2026.

Trump doesn’t have a say in who hosts the games, as that responsibility belongs to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. However, Infantino is a friend of his, so if need be, he thinks he could strong-arm him into relocating. 

“The answer is yes, if somebody’s doing a bad job, and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, ‘Let’s move it to another location,’ and he would do that. He wouldn’t love to do it, but he’d do it, very easily, he’d do it. And this is the right time to do it,” Trump added.

It’s still unclear who exactly is taking over the East Coast city, but the Associated Press reports that there was some pro-Palestinian uprising earlier this month in Boston Common that led to four police officers getting injured.

Needless to say, soccer fans aren’t too happy with Trump’s threat. See the reactions below.

Trump Threatens To Remove World Cup Games From Boston: “Your Mayor Is Not Good”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
5 Items
Entertainment

From Diddy’s Downfall to Divine Direction: A Week of Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

Entertainment

Judge Dismisses Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

Entertainment

Fantasia Sets the Stage on Fire at MGM National Harbor

2 Items
Entertainment

R&B Icon D’Angelo Passed Away At 51

21 Items
Pop Culture

Watch Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Confront Stephen A. Smith Over Marriage Advice

15 Items
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close