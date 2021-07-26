Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As Katie Thurston ends her journey on ABC’s The Bachelorette, it was time for the men she dated to get a chance to share their side of every messy situation. Since Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison is no longer is the mix (status still pending) this season, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took on the hosting duties which included the rose ceremonies, giving relationship advice and refereeing ‘The Men Tell All’ Special.

During the special, Tayshia and Kaitlyn looked cute in their coordinated color scheme but Tayshia’s beautiful braids definitely gained all of the attention. Tayshia was introduced to Bachelor nation during Colton Underwood‘s season and became the 23rd Bachlorette of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise after the previous Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, decided to leave when she found the man of her dreams super early in the process. They have since broken up and gotten back together but this gave an opportunity for a new woman to find love during the pandemic.

Zac Clark made it until the end and proposed to Tayshia at the conclusion of their 2020 season. The engaged couple seems to be enjoying life post Reality TV dating and getting to know each other without the cameras. Despite sticking to her wavy locs during her season and while hosting ‘The Bachlorette’, Tayshia, who is half Black half Mexican, looked gorg in her box braids during Monday night’s “Men Tell All’ special. Click here to find out where to get Tayshia’s leather dress plus see photos and reactions to Tayshia’s new do below…

Tayshia Adams Rocks Beautiful Braids Hosting ‘The Bachelorette Men Tell All’ [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com