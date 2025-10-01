Listen Live
10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Published on October 1, 2025

R&B never sits still. Today’s wave blends soul with hip-hop, electronic textures, alt-sounds and Afrobeats—pushing the genre forward while honoring its roots.

If you love discovering what’s next, start here: 10 emerging voices making R&B more diverse, daring and undeniable in 2025.

1. Isaiah Falls

Romance-first R&B with soaring falsetto. His debut LVRS Paradise (Side A) and singles like “BUTTERFLIES” position him as a new-school love-song heavyweight.

2. Leon Thomas III

Broadway-to-billboard multi-hyphenate. After co-crafting hits for SZA, Ariana Grande and Drake, his solo run (MUTT) proves he’s rewriting modern R&B with live instrumentation and big melodies.

3. Laila!

Yes—Yasiin Bey’s daughter, and fully her own artist. DIY production, throwback flair and viral confidence anthems like “Not My Problem” make her a must-watch.

4. SAILORR

Jacksonville firebrand with a cult following. The Summer Walker-assisted “Pookie’s Requiem” remix cracked charts; her debut From Florida’s Finest doubles down on raw storytelling.

5. kwn (pronounced “kay-wuhn”)

Bedroom-studio auteur turned major-label force. “Worst Behaviour” (and its remix co-signs) spotlight her fearless, queer-centered R&B with a street-sleek edge.

6. Tiana Major9

Jazz-rooted, genre-fluid brilliance. From “Collide” to new independent drops like “Shook One,” Tiana fuses reggae, hip-hop and gospel with head-nodding harmony work.

7. Destin Conrad

From Vine to venues, his Love on Digital era explores romance in the internet age through a Black queer lens—then he zagged with a surprise alt-jazz project wHIMSY.

8. Rae Khalil

Rhythm + Flow alum turned NxWorries tour mate. Jazz-kissed, neo-soul textures meet razor bars; her major-label CRYBABY shows serious range.

9. Dijon

Soul meets folk/Americana with intimate, live-band energy. Absolutely and Baby lean into fearless songcraft that’s catching critical and fan buzz.

10. JayDon

Former child star stepping into grown R&B. Early co-signs (Gambino, JD, B. Cox) and 2000s-inspired singles signal a coming-of-age breakout.

