Vic Jagger, Tony Perkins & The Radio One D.C. Family Rocked Their Vote In This Year's Election

One Vote to Phase 3

Source: iOne Digital / Radio One Digital

It’s Election Day! Our Radio One D.C. was ready to let their voice be heard and made their ways to the polls to cast their vote. Whether it was an early vote, mail-in or on-site on November 8th, your favorite Radio One Jocks did their part in this year’s election! Checkout the photos below!

was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Tony Perkins

You can listen to Tony Perkins on The Donnie Simpson Show on Majic 102.3/92.7!

2. Vic Jagger

You can listen to Vic Jagger Middays on Majic 102.3/92.7!

3. Donnie Simpson

You can listen to Donnie Simpson on The Donnie Simpson Show with Tony Perkins on Majic 102.3/92.7!

4. Cheryl Jackson

You can listen to Cheryl Jackson Middays on Praise 104.1!

5. Ronnette Rollins

You can listen to Ronnette Rollins Weekends on Praise 104.1!

6. Leah Henry

You can listen to Leah Henry Weekends on WKYS 93.9!

7. Aladdin Da Prince

You can listen to Aladdin Weekends on WKYS 93.9!

