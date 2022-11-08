Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

It’s Election Day! Our Radio One D.C. was ready to let their voice be heard and made their ways to the polls to cast their vote. Whether it was an early vote, mail-in or on-site on November 8th, your favorite Radio One Jocks did their part in this year’s election! Checkout the photos below!

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!

Also See:

The Results Are In! Here’s How The 2022 Midterm Elections Panned Out In The DMV

Radio One D.C. At The 51st Congressional Black Caucus [Photos]

NAACP President Derrick Johnson Shares That This “Election Is One Of The Most Crucial Elections”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Vic Jagger, Tony Perkins & The Radio One D.C. Family Rocked Their Vote In This Year’s Election was originally published on praisedc.com