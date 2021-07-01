Phylicia Rashad Puts On Her Cape Again For Admitted Quaaludes Dispenser Bill Cosby, Twitter Is BIG DISAPPOINTED

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Following the terrible news of Bill Cosby’s release from prison on a technicality, the weirdos celebrated, sadly Cosby’s longtime co-star on The Cosby Show was one of them.

It didn’t take long for the folks who still ridiculously believe Bill Cosby was thrown in jail for “trying to buy NBC” and not for the fact he was out here drugging women to engage in non-consensual sex, to bask in the false glory that Pill Cosby was released from prison.

Among them and honestly leading the charge and joining in on the “BIG FUN” that was the Cosby is out of prison party on Twitter was Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s beloved wife Claire Huxtable on the iconic television sitcom. The 73-year-old actress and director fixed her fingers and wrote on Twitter,” FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Hilariously, the tweet is still up.

The backlash and utter disappointment to Rashad’s tweet were instantaneous. One user pointed out how erroneous she was that she was just recently named a dean of a school at Howard University with more Black women students than men.“Phylicia Rashad is a dean of a school at Howard University , an HBCU with more Black women students than men — and she is capping for a man who admitted to drugging women and having sex with them in the process,” Ernest Owens, an award-winning journalist wrote. Another user wrote, “i actually love Phylicia Rashad and am sad.” Rashad did follow-up with another tweet that did acknowledge the victims, but it rang very hollowly. “I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” the actress wrote. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.” Howard University quickly put out a statement distancing itself from Rashad’s tweet but did not mention if this would lead to her losing her position at the prestigious HBCU. But the damage from the initial tweet was done. Tweets calling out Rashad and expressing utter disappointment in her brazen disregard for Cosby’s victims have been plenty. You can peep them all in the gallery below. — Photo: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Phylicia Rashad Puts On Her Cape Again For Admitted Quaaludes Dispenser Bill Cosby, Twitter Is BIG DISAPPOINTED was originally published on hiphopwired.com