N’Credible Seed Spreader Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa

We know who probably failed miserably at practicing “no nut November,” Nick Cannon. The N’Credible seed spreader is on a mission to increase the population by himself and is expecting his 12th child, and we are not kidding.

DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is already the mother of Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, broke the news that she is carrying the mogul’s 12th child.

De La Rosa broke the news via her Instagram Stories with a cheeky meme stating, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years be careful,” she replied, “damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there.”

Nick Cannon’s birthday is October 8, which makes him a Libra, so there’s that.

De La Rosa confirmed she was expecting her third child back in June, and many already assumed that Cannon was the child’s father before she confirmed that with new maternity photos and the recent IG Stories post.

Nick Cannon and De La Rosa are in a polyamorous relationship, and the DJ has had to defend her current situation with the Wild’ n Out host.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said during an appearance on the Lovers and Friends podcast.

“I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she continued. “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

Twitter Says Enough Is Enough

As expected, social media had thoughts after De La Rosa confirmed Nick Cannon is having another child. The jokes have been coming in left and right as they try to understand what spell Cannon cast on these women.

Per Page Six, Abby De La Rosa said she was expecting to give birth on October 25, so the child could already be here. Nick Cannon is also expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott.

You can see more reactions and jokes in the gallery below.

