America’s love for movies runs deep — it’s woven into the cultural fabric of the country. From popcorn-filled summer blockbusters to Oscar-worthy dramas, films have long been a way for people to escape, reflect, and connect. Whether it’s the thrill of lining up for a midnight premiere or binge-watching trailers months in advance, American audiences have a tradition of turning cinema into a shared experience. Streaming may have changed how we watch, but the excitement of what’s next — the next big sequel, surprise breakout, or cinematic universe installment — still drives conversation in homes, theaters, and online.
As 2026 approaches, that excitement is already building. Major studios are gearing up for a packed slate of highly anticipated releases, including Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey, the return of Toy Story in its fifth installment, and the live-action remake of Moana. Superhero fans are eager for DC’s Supergirl and a new Avengers movie, while franchises like Hunger Games and Super Mario Bros. are drawing both nostalgia and curiosity. In true Hollywood fashion, 2026 promises a mix of spectacle, emotion, and cultural moments — and American audiences are more than ready.
Scroll below for a early look at some of the most anticipated films of 2026.
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2026 (So Far) was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. The Odyssey | July 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan adapting Homer’s epic with an all-star cast (Matt Damon, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson). Big scale & mythology.
2. Supergirl | June 26, 2026
DC’s next major film in the revamped DC Universe (“DCU”), led by Milly Alcock, big expectations for tone and story.
3. Master of the Universe | June 5, 2026
He-Man returns in live‑action. With big names attached (Jared Leto as Skeletor, etc.), fans are curious if it hits or misses.
4. Moana | July 10, 2026
Live‑action remake/adaptation of the Disney animated hit. Nostalgia + new interpretation = strong draw.
5. Hexed | November 2026
A new original fantasy cartoon from Disney Animation. Whenever Disney does something original, there’s huge interest.
6. Avengers: Doomsday
Always a tentpole. The Russo Brothers, plus the ongoing MCU arcs, make this one a must‑watch for superhero fans.
7. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Mario in space!? The video game adaptation side of things has been hitting lately, and this looks meant to be a fun, massive event.
8. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Prequel to a major franchise, plus likely full of world‑building. Fans of the books and films will be tuning in.
9. The Mandalorian and Grogu | May 22, 2026
While official plot details are still under wraps, the film is expected to continue the adventures of the bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive companion following the events of The Mandalorian Season 3. The duo’s bond — part father-son, part warrior-protector — has become the emotional heart of the Star Wars universe in recent years.
10. Street Fighter | October 16, 2026
A reboot of the live‑action Street Fighter film series, this new version is directed by Kitao Sakurai. It features an ensemble cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Eric André, Jason Momoa, and others. Expect heavy martial arts action, classic video‑game characters brought to life, and a chance to reintroduce the franchise with modern production values.
11. Minions 3 | July 1, 2026
12. Spider-Man: Brand New Day | 7.31.2026
Peter Parker tries to focus on college and leave Spider-Man behind. But when a new threat endangers his friends, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming with an unexpected ally to protect those he loves.
13. Toy Story 5 | June 19, 2026
Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head-to-head with a new threat to playtime.
14. The Devil Wears Prada 2 | May 1, 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 will see Miranda Priestly navigate the decline of traditional magazine publishing while facing off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton, who is now a high-powered luxury brand executive.
15. Project Hail Mary | March 20, 2026
Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory slowly returns, he soon discovers he must solve the riddle behind a mysterious substance that’s causing the sun to die out.
-
Reliving the Magic of 'Living Single': A New Podcast for Fans
-
Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21
-
Contact The Promotions, Prizing/Community Department
-
Walter Latham Celebrates Original Kings of Comedy 25th Anniversary with 4K Re-Release