CLOSE
HomeNational

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Posted August 4, 2019

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OHIO

Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty


Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers “put an end to it quickly.”

The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds.

Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time.

This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

1.

Posted by Dayton, Ohio - City Government on Sunday, August 4, 2019

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 21 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close