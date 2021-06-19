HomeJuneteenth

Let Freedom Ring:Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration Making Juneteenth A National Holiday

Posted June 19, 2021

The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” and the Dallas Ft. Worth community walked 2.5 miles Saturday morning in celebration of her monumental accomplishment of making Juneteenth a Federal Holiday.

Her annual walk was a representation of the 2.5 years it took for Texas slaves to be notified they were free after the Cival War ended and Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1865.

Check out Ms. Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Celebration in Ft. Worth, Texas below.

 

