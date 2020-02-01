Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Issue Statement on Brother’s Tragic Death [Photos]

Kobe Bryant‘s extended family of friends and fans are mourning as are his closest relatives. The NBA legend’s sisters have issued a statement about the tragic passing of their sibling and 13-year-old niece Gianna.

Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb shared their statement with iOne Digital.

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident.

“We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.

“Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.

“Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org

#Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad.”

Kobe’s wife Vanessa issued a statement on Wednesday, thanking the world for their well-wishes during this most difficult time. Her heartfelt message included a family picture of her, Kobe and their four children, and at the time of this post is nearing 10 million likes.

Kobe, Gianna and nine other people died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, CA on Sunday morning (Jan. 26).

Arrangements for Kobe and Gianni’s funerals have not yet been announced. Plans for a public service somewhere in Los Angeles big enough to fit the thousands who will surely like to pay their respects are ongoing.

Kobe’s sister shared some family photos along with their statement, which can be seen below.

