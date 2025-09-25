Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

During the first stop of her 107 Days book tour, on Wednesday, former Vice President Kamala Harris was heckled by pro-Palestine protesters, to which she replied, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do,” to a rousing applause.

The remark drew over 1 million views online and has continued the debate on the role America plays in the war between Israel and Palestine.

According to Newsweek, the former VP was heckled by pro-Palestinian activists several times throughout the event, which was held at the Town Hall, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. The video, which was shared by Sabrina Rodríguez, national political reporter at The Washington Post, has gone viral.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the clip, the crowd tries to shout over the protester, at one point a person can be heard yelling, “Talk to your president.”

That’s when Harris reminds the protester, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do.”

The protester then shouted back, “The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” according to The Washington Post.

Newsweek, notes that Harris stood by “the actions she did take over Gaza when she was in office, but also seemingly distanced herself from then-President Joe Biden’s response to the war.”

“People in our administration can tell you what my voice was in those rooms, in those closed rooms in the Oval Office,” she said. “I was not the president. I couldn’t make the decision. But I made my position clear.”

Donald Trump has given [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants,” she added. “Let’s bring the temperature down. I understand what’s happening right now in Gaza, what is happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. I get it.”

Demonstrators holding up Palestinian flags and posters that read: “Harris: Genocide is your legacy” and “717 Days of Genocide,” were directly outside of the event.

See social media’s reaction to the viral interaction below.

Kamala Harris’ Response To Hecklers Goes Viral: “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23.