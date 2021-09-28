Twitter Once More Debates Idris Elba As James Bond After Haters Claim He’s Too Old For The Role

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Idris Elba is still one of the entertainment world’s most dashing leading men and a natural shoo-in to take up the mantle of the legendary James Bond character. With the current Bond Daniel Craig bidding farewell to the role, Elba’s name was once again tossed into the hat as some stated that he’s too old for the role despite being younger than Craig is currently.

Much of this chatter could be pointed to the fact that Craig’s last appearance as 007 will take place in the film No Time To Die, which has its world premiere in London tonight (September 28). According to Variety, Facebook will livestream the red carpet entries which fans can view via the Occulus headset, along with an exclusive view of the opening sequence of the film. No Time To Die will not be aired in the stream in full, however.

Elba, who just turned 49 earlier this month, has been singled out as the natural successor to Craig, now 53. Elba has flat out said no to playing Bond but has teased the possibility earlier in his career. Elba, who most recently starred as Robert DuBois AKA Bloodsport in James Gunn’s zany The Suicide Squad sendup, isn’t hurting for roles as he’ll play Rufus Buck in the Black cowboy western, The Harder They Fall alongside Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beets, and Lakeith Stanfield. Elba is also voicing Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 sequel.

On Twitter, fans are chiming in with their thoughts and the facts that previous actors who played bond such as Roger Moore starred as the superspy well into their fifties, and Elba, who always looks fit and trim, would bring a flair to the role. Much has been said about the 007 designation getting passed on to No Time To Die co-star Lashana Lynch, which is also a compelling angle that the franchise could take.

Check out the reactions below.

No Time To Die hits theaters on October 8 worldwide.

Photo: WENN

