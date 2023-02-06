ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year

Grammy Awards weekend was jam packed with countless events, but the Roc Nation Brunch is still the one event entertainment’s hottest celebrities and music fans look forward to each year. Your favorite celebs did not disappoint with their pastel colored fits and pairing smiles. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity moments at the highly-anticipated brunch event inside.
In case you missed one of the Grammy’s long-awaited events, we have a gallery of our favorite celebrities in their Roc Nation brunch fits. Don’t worry: There are few brunch boots and a gallery filled (mostly) great fashion choices this year. On Saturday (Feb. 4), D’USSE@ Cognac welcomed a star-studded array of special guests for the annual Roc Nation Brunch event in Los Angeles. There was music by Roc Nation DJ, Harley Viera Newton and countless celebrities and music industry professionals in attendance.
Celebrities like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, Miguel, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Offset, Tems, Shenseea, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, E-40, Janelle Monae, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Christian Combs, JID, Giveon, June Ambrose, Elliot Wilson, Ari Lennox, and more gathered for music’s biggest weekend to celebrate everyone’s major achievements. They were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ custom cocktails as they toasted to the Grammy Awards ceremony.
Many fans wondered if there’s food at the brunch, because photos only picture them chatting to cocktails, but first-time Roc Nation brunch goers assure us that they were fed and full. Roc Nation wouldn’t do its guests like that.
Check out some of our favorite celebrity moments at the 2023 Roc Nation brunch event below:
1. An Array of Fits & Faves
Source:Darren Tolud
2. Hip Hop’s Best Acts in the Building
Source:Darren Tolud
3. Tyler, the Creator Came With His Classic Look
Source:Darren Tolud
4. Elliott Wilson Stopped By
Source:Darren Tolud
5. Teyana Taylor Throwing Fits Per Usual
Source:Darren Tolud
6. J.I.D. Checking In
Source:Darren Tolud
7. Winnie Harlow Glowing In Green
Source:Darren Tolud
8. Victor Cruz Popped Out
Source:Darren Tolud
9. Roc Nation Brunch Right This Way
Source:Darren Tolud
10. Dixson’s The Pop of Color
Source:Darren Tolud
11. Miguel Made An Appearance
Source:Darren Tolud
12. The Girls Looked GOODT
Source:Darren Tolud
13. 2 Chainz Kept It Cool
Source:Darren Tolud
14. Ok Vic Mensa With the Smize
Source:Darren Tolud
15. Alright Now, Uzi…
Source:Darren Tolud
16. Ambré Got Her Fit Off
Source:Darren Tolud
17. G Herbo & Jacquees Came Through
Source:Darren Tolud
18. Cheers to Joey Bada$$
Source:Darren Tolud
19. Daniel Harvey in the Big A$$ Suit
Source:Darren Tolud
20. Black Boy Joy
Source:Darren Tolud
21. God Did
Source:Darren Tolud
22. All the Girls Were There To Stunt
Source:Darren Tolud
23. Pusha T in the All White Ensemble
Source:Darren Tolud
24. Lil Baby Rocks Marni
Source:Darren Tolud
25. Shenseea Radiates
Source:Darren Tolud
26. Suited and Booted
Source:Darren Tolud
27. King Combs Kept It P
Source:Darren Tolud
28. Why So Serious, Push?
Source:Darren Tolud
29. This Photo Is About TEMS!
Source:Darren Tolud
30. Swizz Beatz & Ink Pose For the Camera
Source:Darren Tolud
31. Beautiful Baileys at Brunch
Source:Darren Tolud
32. Normani Looks Gorgeous
Source:Darren Tolud
33. Once Again, TEMS!
Source:Darren Tolud
34. Kelly Rowland Leaving No Crumbs Again and Again
Source:Darren Tolud
35. DJ Khaled and Mark Wahlberg? Random But We Love It
Source:Darren Tolud
36. Gang’s All Here
Source:Darren Tolud
37. Offset Looks Dashing
Source:Darren Tolud
38. J.I.D. & Joey
Source:Darren Tolud
39. Cruz Cheesin’
Source:Darren Tolud
40. Legends Link Up
Source:Darren Tolud
41. We Know June Ambrose Came With It
Source:Darren Tolud
42. Our Good Sis Janelle Monae Ate
Source:Darren Tolud
43. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls
Source:Darren Tolud
44. Miguel Did A Fit Change?
Source:Darren Tolud
45. Ari Lennox Popped Out
Source:Darren Tolud
46. The Guys
Source:Darren Tolud
47. The Guys (And Ella Mai)
Source:Darren Tolud
48. Once Again, The Roc Nation Brunch Was A Hit!
Source:Darren Tolud