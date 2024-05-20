Listen Live
Join Us For Wind Down Thursdays Beginning June 20th At Veterans Plaza [Submit Your Band Here]

Published on May 20, 2024

Wind Down Thursdays 2024 - Before Beginning submit bands

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Wind Down Thursdays are back! Now coming to you live at Veterans Plaza (One Veterans Place, Silver Spring Maryland 20910)

Join Vic Jagger, DJ Rico, DJ Face, and the Majic family for Wind Down Thursday! It’s the hottest summer concert series featuring the best Jazz and R&B bands in the DMV! Submit your band to play below.

SUBMIT YOUR BAND HERE:

Follow Us On Social Media To See Highlights From Each Thursday Night!

Click Here For Instagram and Click Here For TikTok

