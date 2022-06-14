Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden’s Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

UPDATED: 11:00 p.m. ET, June 15, 2022

The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the 46th president of the United States has enjoyed the distinction of having the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in American history.

The esteemed group has been comprised of a record number of women, in particular, including the latest addition of Keisha Lance Bottoms. The former mayor of Atlanta used Instagram to confirm reports that she will soon be named as the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement (OPE). Bottoms posted a screenshot of a headline from Axios, which first reported the news.

Bottoms will effectively be replacing former Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, who served in the same capacity until April.

Bottoms became a close ally of Biden’s during his presidential campaign, leading to speculation that he was considering her to be his vice-presidential running mate or for a cabinet position.

A little more than a year ago, Bottoms announced she would not be seeking re-election, ultimately paving the way for her to be able to become the director of an office that “is responsible for creating and coordinating direct dialogue between the Biden-Harris administration and the diverse American public,” according to OPE’s website.

Now Biden will have the luxury of having another powerful and influential Black woman in the White House to turn to for their shrewd political and legal expertise. Kamala Harris has been playing an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents.

With his cabinet and senior advisers, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that can not only make a serious difference but will also come at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government and public alike.

And for all the Black people in Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight’s groundwork in Georgia helped to flip the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden’s historic election. She was also widely credited with helping to secure last year’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. Abrams is now running for governor of Georgia in a race she lost four years ago following a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort.

Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.

For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department.

Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy.

There was a little controversy over Biden’s decision regarding who would lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers’ pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden’s choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances.

Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer.

Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working.

In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job.

With that said, Biden’s commitment to racial diversity in his administration is well documented. That has continued since his election, starting with his transition team that was stacked with Black policy leaders. He’s also recently nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. In April, she became the first Black woman ever confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Could Biden have nominated more Black folks for more positions? Of course.

Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though?

That’s a question this writer is leaving up to the reader to answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people playing key roles in Biden’s historic administration can.

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden’s Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers was originally published on newsone.com