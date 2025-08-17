Listen Live
Exclusive: Sonya ‘Platinum’ Meadows Talks Magic City Days, Celebrity Clients & Strip Club Culture Then Vs. Now

Published on August 17, 2025

In an exclusive interview with Hip-Hop Wired, Sonya Meadows, also known in the Atlanta strip club scene as “Platinum,” opens up about her iconic era as one of the first dancers at the legendary Magic City.

Reflecting on her early days, Platinum shares the energy, the hustle, and the prestige that surrounded not only Magic City but also the dancers who ruled its stage. She recalls her close relationship with Big Meech, the founder of BMF, and speaks on how he was more than just a client. Platinum says he respected the dancers and supported them without crossing boundaries.

Their relationship was based on mutual respect, and he was one of the biggest names who genuinely saw value in the women of the club.

When discussing how strip club culture has shifted over the years, Platinum points out how much has changed. Back then, being a dancer in Atlanta meant you were a celebrity. Dancers were given VIP treatment wherever they went. Restaurants were comped, clubs gave them instant access to exclusive areas, and they were celebrated by the city.

Today, she says, dancers are often treated with less respect, both by clubs and customers. She highlights how she has recently seen customers sitting on the stage while dancers are performing, something she considers highly disrespectful. That kind of behavior, she says, would have never happened when she was dancing.

Platinum also addresses what she believes is the biggest misconception about dancers, which is the assumption that they are all “h*es.” She explains that many of the women who dance have full lives outside the club. Some are mothers, students, or entrepreneurs. Dancing was a job, not a lifestyle, and people often fail to understand the distinction.

She fondly remembers the era of “Magic Mondays,” describing them as the ultimate scene in Atlanta nightlife. It was a gathering place for everyone from top rappers to athletes to the biggest street hustlers in the city. Magic City on a Monday night was a full-blown event, with an atmosphere that felt like a movie.

Sonya also recalls how men used to carry themselves in that era, coming into the club well-dressed and showing dancers the respect they deserved. The culture was one of admiration and boundaries, something she feels has been lost in today’s strip club environment.

