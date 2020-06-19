Throughout the world, there are many thriving black-owned businesses, whether it’s a restaurant, beauty care, online business, etc. We all have been stuck in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of us are counting down the days until we can start traveling again (safely). When that time comes you can travel and support black businesses at the same time!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Check out some of the best black-owned hotels around the world.

RELATED:10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

RELATED: Black Owned Clothing Brands

RELATED: 10 Black-Owned Face Mask Companies To Buy From Now!

9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The Pandemic Is Over was originally published on rnbphilly.com