Bad Bunny Still A Go For Super Bowl LX Despite MAGA Pushback

Published on October 22, 2025

Bad Bunny, who, last we checked, is a citizen of the United States and has become the enemy of right-wing criticism from the MAGA faithful. Bad Bunny can now breathe a sigh of relief as the NFL has decided to keep the Puerto Rican superstar on the bill for the Super Bowl LX Half Time Show.

 

In a report from the Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, no stranger to combating controversy around musical acts on one of the biggest stages in the world, offered a brief statement to those who decried the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said during a news conference after the NFL’s annual Fall League meeting. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

Goodell continued, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment,” concluding the defense of the Spanish-speaking American singer with, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world. That’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value.”

President Donald Trump claimed that he didn’t know who the singer born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was during a Newsmax interview. Further, Turning Point USA, the right-wing group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, said it would like to put on a halftime show of its own in defiance of the NFL’s move.

On social media, fans of Bad Bunny and the NFL alike are chiming in with thoughts regarding Goodell’s decision.

Close