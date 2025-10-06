Angel Reese Reveals Who Told Her To Get An Acting Coach & Giving Hoop Advice To Idris Elba

The WNBA branding queen that is Angel Reese should be enjoying her offseason, but instead, she’s thinking of new ways to expand her reach and grab another bag.

A small role in A House of Dynamite was enough for her to catch the acting bug, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, she ready to level up her skills in front of the camera.

“I want to get an acting coach,” Reese said. “I was talking to Common — he’s overseas right now shooting season 2 of Silo — and he was telling me, ‘You got to hire an acting coach.’ “

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“So I’m going to hire an acting coach,” she continued. “I model already, so it’s like adding to the résumé. I’m young right now, so I’m going to do it while I’m young.”

A House of Dynamite is a Kathryn Bigelow-directed post-apocalyptic political thriller starring Idris Elba as the President of the United States.

According to IMDb, Reese is listed as a “WNBA star,” and she appears in the last part of the movie’s three acts. The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner lays out her role as when Elba visits an arena, where he gets up some shots with the WNBA player before getting pulled away for an urgent work matter.

While prepping for their scene, she gave him some hoop advice, and in return, when asked about acting, he told her to “Stay confident. Be yourself. Have fun.”

Thanks to the exposure the NCAA and WNBA gave her, she’s landing sponsorship deals, was named the First Lady of Reebok basketball, and she’s not hurting for money as she ventures into acting. She recently cashed another check for her Mebounds merch, which she developed after dominating the glass last season.

“So the Mebounds, if you know, you know, they tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off it,” she said on a recent episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast. “Six figures-plus, thank you. So y’all can try again, because I do need an idea for some more colorways, so just keep it coming.”

See social media’s reaction to her latest move below.

Angel Reese Reveals Who Told Her To Get An Acting Coach & Giving Hoop Advice To Idris Elba was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11.