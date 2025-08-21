5 YouTube Streamers For Music Lovers To Discover New Artists

There are many YouTube channels out there dedicated to showcasing, reviewing or discussing music or new artists. Several of these channels can inspire music lovers to expand their preferences and check out songs by newer artists or even rediscover those who have been in the industry for decades.

If you’re someone who is getting tired of your normal music rotation but not sure where to start when discovering a new artist, we have just the list for you.

Below, we have compiled a list of our favorite YouTube channels to discover new artists. From live vocal performances, podcast episodes, song association or even DJ sets. Many of these channels also give a platform to industry icons and take a deeper dive into many of their hidden gems in their catalog.

1. The Terrell Show From live music and untraditional song association interviews, “The Terrell Show” showcases up-and-coming and music heavy hitters in the industry. His unique interview style and the talent from each artist he showcases will always leave you intrigued and wanting to discover more about each artist, and even have you on a YouTube channel binge. 2. ColorsxStudios “ColorsxStudios,” or “Colors,” is a unique aesthetic music platform that showcases phenomenal talent from all across the world. They make an effort to showcase diverse and distinct artists and original sounds. 3. NPR Tiny Desk Concert Every music fan knows about “NPR Tiny Desk,” but if you don’t know— Tiny Desk Concerts is a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music. Each concert showcases distinct and diverse artists on a stage surrounded by books and knick-knacks. Artists from all genres perform acoustic style from rock, R&B, hip-hop and more. 4. R&B Only “R&B Only” is a channel and concert series that is specefically for lovers of Rhythm and Blues. They showcase up and coming artists while also giving flowers to artists that have paved the way for R&B. Also, want some smooth vibes during work? They have created videos of DJ’s mixing R&B to listen in the background during your work shift. 5. Shawn Stockman’s On That Note For lovers of hip-hop and R&B from back in the day, music lovers can tune into “Shawn Stockman’s On That Note.” This YouTube channel and podcast was created by the legendary Boyz II Men member himself, where he gives a platform to his musical peers talking about their career in the industry. His guest have included Money B from Digital Underground, Bobby Brown and even Babyface. Often on this show you can find his guest reminscing on their career and Shawn may even pull out his own guitar to sing a tune or two.