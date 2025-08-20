30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names

In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members.

Drawing inspiration from popular rap artists, fantasy team names like “Run CMC” cleverly combine football stars like Christian McCaffrey with iconic hip hop group Run DMC.

This fusion not only adds a playful element to your fantasy league but also showcases the intersection of sports and music culture.

With references to some iconic artists and witty wordplay, these fantasy football team names offer a fresh and entertaining twist for enthusiasts looking to make their league experience more engaging.

Whether you’re a fan of both football and rap or simply enjoy a good pun, these rapper-inspired team names are sure to spark conversations and bring a smile to everyone participating in their fantasy league.

Let your team name reflect your personality and interests while adding a dose of humor and creativity to the competitive spirit of fantasy football.

Take a look at the list below to see 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names.

1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC) Source:Getty 2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone) Source:Getty 3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne) Source:Getty 4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake) Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) 5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B) Source:Getty 6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott) Source:Getty 7. Thugger’s Touchdowns (Young Thug) Source:Getty 8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby) Source:Radio One 9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott) Source:Radio One Digital 10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion) Source:Youtube 11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.) Source:Getty 12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur) Source:Getty 13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert) Source:.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage) 14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg) Source:Getty 15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem) Source:Interscope/ Shady Records 16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube) Source:Getty 17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent) Source:Getty 18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z) Source:Getty 19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole) Source:Live Nation 20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West) Source:Getty 21. Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album) Source:Getty 22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz) Source:Getty 23. Missy Elliott’s End Zone (Missy Elliott) Source:Getty 24. Big Sean’s Big Gains (Big Sean) Source:HOT 107.5 25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar) Source:Amazon Music 26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas) Source:Getty 27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback) Source:HotSpotAtl.com 28. Future’s Fantasy League (Future) Source:@stanlophotography 29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets’ Green) Source:Courtesy of Atlantic Records 30. Lil Wayne’s Wideouts (Lil Wayne) Source:Sovereign Brands