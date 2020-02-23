2020 NAACP Image Awards Winners

This year the 51st NAACP Image Awards were broadcasted on BET. This elegant event showcasing Black excellence aired Saturday Feburary 22nd and the stars definitely showed up.
One of tonight’s winners included our Urban One family, TV One in the Outstanding News/Information – (Series or Special) category on their “UnSung” series! See more of this year’s Winners Below and see the full list here https://naacpimageawards.net/
1. Lizzo Wins Entertainer of the YearSource:(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Lizzo Beats Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Regina King, and Tyler Perry
2. Omari Hardwick Wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama SeriesSource:Getty
Omari Hardwick wins for his role in Power beating Billy Porter – Pose (FX Networks), Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX), Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN) and Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC).
3. Angela Bassett wins Outstanding Actress in a Drama SeriesSource:Getty
Angela Bassett wins for her role in 9-1-1 (FOX) beating Regina King – Watchmen (HBO), Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN), Simone Missick – All Rise (CBS) and Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
4. Jada Pinkett-Smith wins for Outstanding Talk Series & Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/InformationSource:Red Table Talk
5. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé wins Outstanding Variety ShowSource:Getty
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé won over 2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET Networks), Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix), Saturday Night Live (NBC) and Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
6. Beyonce Wins Outstanding Female ArtistSource:Getty
Beyonce Wins Outstanding Female Artist over Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG), H.E.R. (RCA Records), India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG) and Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
7. Bruno Mars wins Outstanding Male ArtistSource:Getty
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) won over Khalid (RCA Records), Lil Nas X (Columbia Records), MAJOR.,(BOE Music Group/EMPIRE), and PJ Morton (Morton R
8. Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian AlbumSource:BAW
Kirk Franklin’s Love Theory Wins Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album over I Made It Out – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez, Laughter – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul, Not Yet – Donnie McClurkin and Victory – The Clark Sisters
9. Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion PictureSource:Warner Bros.
Just Mercy Wins Outstanding Motion Picture over Dolemite is My Name, Harriet, Queen & Slim and Us
10. 50 Cent wins Outstanding Directing in a Drama SeriesSource:Getty
50 Cent wins Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for the “Forgot About Dre” episode in Power over Ava DuVernay – When They See Us – “Part Four”, Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – Snowfall – “Hedgehogs”, Debbie Allen – Grey’s Anatomy – “Silent All These Years”, and Jet Wilkinson – The Chi – “The Scorpion and the Frog”.