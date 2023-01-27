Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine

Join us for “Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer: Going Beyond the Controversies To Empower Black Men” – Wednesday, Feb 1st at 1pm EST on the Majic 102.3/ 92.7 Facebook Page, Radio One DC YouTube, and MyMajicDC.com

Hosted by Keith A. Battle

Author, Founder and Senior Pastor

Zion Church

With Special Panelists

Otis Brawley

Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center; Professor of Oncology

Curtiland Deville Jr, M.D.

Medical Director; Johns Hopkins Proton Therapy Center;

Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Clayton Yates, Ph.D., M.S.

Professor of Pathology and Oncology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Robert Carey

Patient advocate

Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine