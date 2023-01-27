On Air

Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine

Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer Presented by Johns Hopkins
  • Date/time: February 1st, 1:00pm to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
  • Web: More Info
Join us for “Straight Talk About Prostate Cancer: Going Beyond the Controversies To Empower Black Men” – Wednesday, Feb 1st at 1pm EST on the Majic 102.3/ 92.7 Facebook Page, Radio One DC YouTube, and MyMajicDC.com

Hosted by Keith A. Battle
Author, Founder and Senior Pastor
Zion Church

With Special Panelists

Otis Brawley
Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center; Professor of Oncology

Curtiland Deville Jr, M.D.
Medical Director; Johns Hopkins Proton Therapy Center;
Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Clayton Yates, Ph.D., M.S.
Professor of Pathology and Oncology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Robert Carey
Patient advocate

Presented by Johns Hopkins Medicine

