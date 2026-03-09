InnovatHER Live at The MET Brings DMV Women Together for Empowerment

Celebrate Women’s History Month at InnovatHER Live at The MET, a powerful one-day gathering designed to uplift, equip, and activate women across the DMV. Hosted by New York Times bestselling author Victoria Christopher Murray, the event features keynote speaker Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever and the PowHER Panel, including leaders like LaTosha Brown of Black Voters Matter, Ronne B. of Girl CEO, and Nicole Elam, President and CEO of the National Bankers Association.

Attendees will also take part in PowHER Sessions tailored for emerging and seasoned leaders, focused on mentorship, healing, wealth-building, and purpose-driven leadership. InnovatHER Live takes place Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, Maryland, bringing women together for a day of inspiration, connection, and empowerment.

Register now:

https://innovatherliveatthemet26.eventbrite.com