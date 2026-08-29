Fit Check! HBCU Students With The Flyest & Freshest First Day Of Class Fashions For 2026

NYFW has some competition! School just started for fall 2026 and these stylish students already understood the assignment for bringing the looks and books for the first day of class!

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

If you want to see the latest trends and edgiest innovators, look no further than the scholars showing up and showing out to start the school year off right. Nothing brings the confidence to the classroom like making a statement on the first day to set the vibe. While some made the latest trends their own, others are setting the tone for what could take off next.

Regardless of a price tag or designer label, it’s all about the evolution and expression to let us know who they are without having to say a word.

As new college student, The Upshaws star Daria Johns brought the “main character” energy to campus with her fit. The fierce freshman didn’t miss with her Akira tank top, H&M leopard print pants, and floral slides. She set off the effortlessly chic look with Telfar bag. We see you sis!

In addition to the #GRWM clip, Daria took us behind the scenes of how she prepared to slay every day, from getting her braids installed to finding the right makeup and skincare to maintain her glow on the go.

Although the first day is a fashion moment since parents picked the wardrobe, Daria broke down selecting a wardrobe that makes it easy to look good while hitting the books hard. “Cute, comfortable, and perfect for running from class to class. It’s a Style 101 Thing!” she wrote.

Daria has plenty of experience walking red carpets, and now she’s walking the halls of Spelman.

We see you, baby Jaguar!

Hit the flip for more #FDOC fits!