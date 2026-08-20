Nneka Ogwumike To Retire From WNBA At The End Of This Season

Source: G Fiume / Getty

After 15 seasons in the WNBA, Nneka Ogwumike has announced that she’ll retire from the league at the end of the 2026 season.

The Athletic reports that Ogwumike announced her retirement in an interview on Taylor Rooks’ “Boardroom Talks” podcast. “I’ve learned there’s power in knowing when to walk away,” Ogwumike said in a statement confirming her decision to retire. “For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I’ve poured into it.”

The Los Angeles Sparks selected Ogwumike as the No 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA draft. Ogwumike made an impact on the league off jump, being named Rookie of the Year in her first season. During her career, she earned 11 All-Star nods, eight All-WNBA selections, and seven All-Defensive team selections, on top of winning the 2016 WNBA Finals and being named the league’s MVP that same year.

She spent her first 12 seasons with the Sparks before playing with the Seattle Storm in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. She returned to the Sparks for this season, ending her career where she started it.

There has been an outpouring of support for Ogwumike across the WNBA in the wake of her decision to retire. Teammate Cameron Brink commented, “love you sooo much ❤️❤️❤️” under the video where Ogwumike announced her intent to retire.

Earlier this year, Brink spoke about how much it meant to her to have Ogwumike back with the Sparks. “She’s always been someone that I really look up to,” Brink told The Sporting Tribune in April. “Having her with us this year is surreal. Every day coming into work is such a joy. Her presence is unmatched. We’re very lucky to have her.”

Former WNBA player and ESPN commentator Chiney Ogwumike posted in support of her sister on social media shortly after the news of her retirement broke. “15 seasons! With you every step of the way… and it still feels like we’re just getting started,” Ogwumike posted. “Congrats to the best big sister in the world, @nnekaogwumike!”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert thanked Ogwumike for her contributions to the league’s growth and congratulated her on her career.

“There is no telling the story of the WNBA’s recent growth and evolution without Nneka Ogwumike. Her extraordinary career has been defined not only by excellence, but by the way she has led and lifted those around her. She is a champion and MVP, one of the most accomplished players of all time, and a fierce competitor who has represented the very best our game has to offer,” Engelbert’s statement read.

“Nneka will retire at the end of this season, leaving the WNBA much better than she found it — a testament not only to the player she has been, but to the person and leader she is,” Engelbert added.

The WNBA’s popularity has exploded in recent years, and that’s due in no small part to the work Ogwumike put in both on and off the court. We thank her for all the memories she created during her time in the league and look forward to whatever she decides to pursue next.

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Nneka Ogwumike To Retire From WNBA At The End Of This Season was originally published on newsone.com