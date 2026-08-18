15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More

Summer isn’t slowing down just yet! Whether you’re looking for a free festival, a foodie adventure, live music or something the whole family can enjoy. From D.C. and Silver Spring to Manassas and Oxon Hill, we’ve rounded up things to do across the DMV this August, including plenty of free events that won’t break the bank. 1. CrazySexyCool: The TLC Musical August 2-9 Price: $127 and up Go back to the ’90s with CrazySexyCool, a stage celebration of TLC’s music, style and sisterhood. Relive favorites including “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs” while discovering the journey behind one of music’s most iconic groups.

2. AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series August 6-20 Price: FREE Summer nights hit different in Adams Morgan. Head to Kalorama Park for the free AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series, where live local music, community vibes and good energy come together in the heart of D.C.

3. DMV Asian Night Market August 8 Price: FREE Cancel your dinner plans – this foodie adventure brings together dozens of vendors, street food, live entertainment, shopping and plenty of flavors to explore.

4. MegaMahj Tournament August 8 Price: FREE Think you’ve got game? Put your mahjong skills to the test at MegaMahj. Beginners and seasoned players can compete across American, Hong Kong or Riichi formats for bragging rights and prizes.

5. Wine & Slow Jams August 8 Price: $94.49 and up | Ages 21+ R&B; lovers, this one’s for you. Wine & Slow Jams pairs DJs spinning favorite slow jams with flavorful pours, local food vendors and a grown-folks summer atmosphere.

6. Sneaker Con Washington D.C. August 8-9 Price: $29.01-$56.96 Sneakerheads can browse rare kicks, streetwear and collectibles during a weekend of sneaker culture in the nation’s capital, with vendors bringing everything from exclusive drops to vintage classics.

7. Washington D.C. Water Lantern Festival August 8-9 Price: $32.99-$64.99 Create a memorable summer night at the Water Lantern Festival. Write a dream, wish or special message and watch glowing lanterns float across the water during an evening centered on reflection, connection and community.

8. Book Crawl: After-Hours Book Fair August 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Price: FREE | Adults only Relive the magic of the school book fair – grown-up style. This adults-only event features free books and giveaways while supplies last, video and board games, and on-site library card sign-ups and renewals. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

9. Jamaica Day in VA When: August 15 Price: FREE Catch a Caribbean vibe in Manassas with Jamaican flavors, sweet treats, refreshing drinks and cultural experiences. The celebration brings together food, community and family-friendly fun.

10. Jollof Festival August 15 Price: $7-$87.21 Celebrate African culture through one of West Africa’s most beloved dishes: jollof rice. Enjoy food, discover chefs and restaurants, and experience the traditions and community surrounding the iconic dish.

11. Frederick Summer Festival August 15-16 Price: FREE Soak up the summer vibes at Carroll Creek Park with handmade finds, live music, food, desserts and local makers during a community-focused festival in Frederick.

12. Hey Cousin Culture Fest August 16 Price: FREE Website: Hey Cousin Culture Fest Celebrate Black joy at a free, family-friendly festival filled with music, food, art, culture and community. Expect live entertainment, local vendors and experiences spotlighting Black excellence and small businesses.

13. National Book Festival August 22 Price: FREE | Tickets required Book lovers can spend the day celebrating stories, ideas and imagination at the 2026 National Book Festival. Explore author conversations, literary programming and activities for readers of all ages.

14. Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. August 22-23 Price: FREE general admission Start your engines. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix brings INDYCAR racing to the National Mall for a historic weekend, with a street circuit set against some of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks.