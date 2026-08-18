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15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More

15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More

From live music and food festivals to cultural celebrations, theater and family-friendly fun, here are 14 things to do across D.C., Maryland and Virginia this August.

Published on August 18, 2026
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A large, ornate chandelier hangs above a lush cherry blossom tree in a grand, open-concept restaurant or lobby. Patrons are seated at tables around the tree.

Summer isn’t slowing down just yet! Whether you’re looking for a free festival, a foodie adventure, live music or something the whole family can enjoy. From D.C. and Silver Spring to Manassas and Oxon Hill, we’ve rounded up things to do across the DMV this August, including plenty of free events that won’t break the bank.

1. CrazySexyCool: The TLC Musical

 August 2-9

Price: $127 and up

Go back to the ’90s with CrazySexyCool, a stage celebration of TLC’s music, style and sisterhood. Relive favorites

including “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs” while discovering the journey behind one of music’s

most iconic groups.

2. AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series

August 6-20

Price: FREE

Summer nights hit different in Adams Morgan. Head to Kalorama Park for the free AdMo Vibe Summer Concert

Series, where live local music, community vibes and good energy come together in the heart of D.C.

3. DMV Asian Night Market

August 8

Price: FREE

Cancel your dinner plans – this foodie adventure brings together dozens of vendors, street food, live

entertainment, shopping and plenty of flavors to explore.

4. MegaMahj Tournament

August 8

Price: FREE

Think you’ve got game? Put your mahjong skills to the test at MegaMahj. Beginners and seasoned players can

compete across American, Hong Kong or Riichi formats for bragging rights and prizes.

5. Wine & Slow Jams

August 8

Price: $94.49 and up | Ages 21+

R&B; lovers, this one’s for you. Wine & Slow Jams pairs DJs spinning favorite slow jams with flavorful pours, local

food vendors and a grown-folks summer atmosphere.

6. Sneaker Con Washington D.C.

August 8-9

Price: $29.01-$56.96

Sneakerheads can browse rare kicks, streetwear and collectibles during a weekend of sneaker culture in the

nation’s capital, with vendors bringing everything from exclusive drops to vintage classics.

7. Washington D.C. Water Lantern Festival

August 8-9

Price: $32.99-$64.99

Create a memorable summer night at the Water Lantern Festival. Write a dream, wish or special message and

watch glowing lanterns float across the water during an evening centered on reflection, connection and

community.

8. Book Crawl: After-Hours Book Fair

 August 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: FREE | Adults only

Relive the magic of the school book fair – grown-up style. This adults-only event features free books and

giveaways while supplies last, video and board games, and on-site library card sign-ups and renewals. Food and

drinks will be available for purchase.

9. Jamaica Day in VA

When: August 15

Price: FREE

Catch a Caribbean vibe in Manassas with Jamaican flavors, sweet treats, refreshing drinks and cultural experiences. The celebration brings together food, community and family-friendly fun.

10. Jollof Festival

August 15

Price: $7-$87.21

Celebrate African culture through one of West Africa’s most beloved dishes: jollof rice. Enjoy food, discover chefs

and restaurants, and experience the traditions and community surrounding the iconic dish.

11. Frederick Summer Festival

August 15-16

Price: FREE

Soak up the summer vibes at Carroll Creek Park with handmade finds, live music, food, desserts and local makers

during a community-focused festival in Frederick.

12. Hey Cousin Culture Fest

August 16

Price: FREE

Website: Hey Cousin Culture Fest

Celebrate Black joy at a free, family-friendly festival filled with music, food, art, culture and community. Expect live

entertainment, local vendors and experiences spotlighting Black excellence and small businesses.

13. National Book Festival

August 22

Price: FREE | Tickets required

Book lovers can spend the day celebrating stories, ideas and imagination at the 2026 National Book Festival.

Explore author conversations, literary programming and activities for readers of all ages.

14. Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

August 22-23

Price: FREE general admission

Start your engines. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix brings INDYCAR racing to the National Mall for a historic weekend, with a street circuit set against some of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks.

15. Summer Restaurant Week

When: August 24-30

Price: $25-$65

Foodies can explore special prix fixe menus during Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week. It’s an

opportunity to try new restaurants or plan a lunch date, happy hour or night out while sampling the region’s

culinary scene.

15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More was originally published on kysdc.com

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