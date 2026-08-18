15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More
15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More
Summer isn’t slowing down just yet! Whether you’re looking for a free festival, a foodie adventure, live music or something the whole family can enjoy. From D.C. and Silver Spring to Manassas and Oxon Hill, we’ve rounded up things to do across the DMV this August, including plenty of free events that won’t break the bank.
1. CrazySexyCool: The TLC Musical
August 2-9
Price: $127 and up
Go back to the ’90s with CrazySexyCool, a stage celebration of TLC’s music, style and sisterhood. Relive favorites
including “Waterfalls,” “Creep,” “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs” while discovering the journey behind one of music’s
most iconic groups.
2. AdMo Vibe Summer Concert Series
August 6-20
Price: FREE
Summer nights hit different in Adams Morgan. Head to Kalorama Park for the free AdMo Vibe Summer Concert
Series, where live local music, community vibes and good energy come together in the heart of D.C.
August 8
Price: FREE
Cancel your dinner plans – this foodie adventure brings together dozens of vendors, street food, live
entertainment, shopping and plenty of flavors to explore.
August 8
Price: FREE
Think you’ve got game? Put your mahjong skills to the test at MegaMahj. Beginners and seasoned players can
compete across American, Hong Kong or Riichi formats for bragging rights and prizes.
August 8
Price: $94.49 and up | Ages 21+
R&B; lovers, this one’s for you. Wine & Slow Jams pairs DJs spinning favorite slow jams with flavorful pours, local
food vendors and a grown-folks summer atmosphere.
6. Sneaker Con Washington D.C.
August 8-9
Price: $29.01-$56.96
Sneakerheads can browse rare kicks, streetwear and collectibles during a weekend of sneaker culture in the
nation’s capital, with vendors bringing everything from exclusive drops to vintage classics.
7. Washington D.C. Water Lantern Festival
August 8-9
Price: $32.99-$64.99
Create a memorable summer night at the Water Lantern Festival. Write a dream, wish or special message and
watch glowing lanterns float across the water during an evening centered on reflection, connection and
community.
8. Book Crawl: After-Hours Book Fair
August 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Price: FREE | Adults only
Relive the magic of the school book fair – grown-up style. This adults-only event features free books and
giveaways while supplies last, video and board games, and on-site library card sign-ups and renewals. Food and
drinks will be available for purchase.
When: August 15
Price: FREE
Catch a Caribbean vibe in Manassas with Jamaican flavors, sweet treats, refreshing drinks and cultural experiences. The celebration brings together food, community and family-friendly fun.
10. Jollof Festival
August 15
Price: $7-$87.21
Celebrate African culture through one of West Africa’s most beloved dishes: jollof rice. Enjoy food, discover chefs
and restaurants, and experience the traditions and community surrounding the iconic dish.
August 15-16
Price: FREE
Soak up the summer vibes at Carroll Creek Park with handmade finds, live music, food, desserts and local makers
during a community-focused festival in Frederick.
August 16
Price: FREE
Website: Hey Cousin Culture Fest
Celebrate Black joy at a free, family-friendly festival filled with music, food, art, culture and community. Expect live
entertainment, local vendors and experiences spotlighting Black excellence and small businesses.
August 22
Price: FREE | Tickets required
Book lovers can spend the day celebrating stories, ideas and imagination at the 2026 National Book Festival.
Explore author conversations, literary programming and activities for readers of all ages.
14. Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.
August 22-23
Price: FREE general admission
Start your engines. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix brings INDYCAR racing to the National Mall for a historic weekend, with a street circuit set against some of Washington’s most recognizable landmarks.
When: August 24-30
Price: $25-$65
Foodies can explore special prix fixe menus during Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week. It’s an
opportunity to try new restaurants or plan a lunch date, happy hour or night out while sampling the region’s
culinary scene.
15 Free and Fun Things To Do Around DC This August: Festivals, Food & More was originally published on kysdc.com