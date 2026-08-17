Congrats, Cinco! Usher Celebrates Son's HS Graduation, Bison-Bound Grad Headed To Howard University

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Another celebrity kid is headed to the Mecca! Usher’s oldest son, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, has graduated from high school and is headed to Howard University as a famed freshman.

The R&B superstar recently shared a sweet family moment celebrating Cinco’s graduation on social media, and it’s safe to say that dad is feeling all the feels.

“So proud of my son! U did this. U made this happen. Now it’s your time to show em who U are,” Usher captioned his heartfelt post.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the 18-year-old is now preparing to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Cinco also updated his social media bio to reflect that he will be joining Howard’s Class of 2030, according to Yahoo Entertainment. He is the eldest of Usher’s four children and his son with ex-wife Tameka Foster. The former couple also share son, Naviyd. Usher’s family has grown with his now-wife, Jenn Goicoechea, and their daughter Sovereign and son Sire.

If it feels like Howard is having a serious celebrity kid moment right now, you are not imagining things.

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz celebrated his daughter Heaven Epps after she graduated high school with an impressive 4.0 GPA. The Atlanta-raised scholar is also headed to Howard, where she plans to study criminology. As we previously reported, Heaven’s decision to attend Howard continues a family tradition of pursuing higher education at HBCUs. Her mother, Kesha Ward, attended Alabama State University, while 2 Chainz attended Alabama State before transferring to Virginia State University.

So, Howard is obviously collecting some serious star power for the Class of 2030.

Cinco will also be joining a growing list of celebrity children choosing HBCUs, including the children of Pastor Jamal Bryant and Gizelle Bryant, as well as the children of Boris Kodjoe and Chris Spencer.

For Usher, this major milestone is a moment to watch his son step into adulthood and build a future of his own.

The Grammy award-winner has previously spoken about the importance of showing up for his children and supporting their growth. Now, he gets to watch Cinco take that next big step at one of the most celebrated HBCUs in the country.

Congratulations to Cinco! Howard’s Class of 2030 is already looking like a whole vibe.

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Congrats, Cinco! Usher Celebrates Son's HS Graduation, Bison-Bound Grad Headed To Howard University was originally published on bossip.com