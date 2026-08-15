Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Class is back in session and fans can’t get enough of our favorite stars are sending their little ones back to school for 2026. While summer finally cools down, the academic year is heating up and we can’t believe how much these celebrity seeds have grown.

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As much as we love watching multitalented multihyphenates dominate the charts, screens, and awards season, there’s nothing like seeing our faves in mommy mode and on daddy duty. Proud parents like Teyana Taylor remind us that no matter what accolades she earns, her most important role is motherhood.

When Teyana isn’t rocking red carpet with her own mother, her adorable daughters Junie and Rue are often by her side.

Clearly the little stunning spotlight-stealers get it from their mama! If anybody is ready to strike a pose on the playground, it’s these two.

Check out more celebrity seeds on their first day of school for fall 2026 after the flip!