Is Donald Trump Wearing A Wig? Internet Debates After His Most Recent Appearance

Source: Image Photo Agency / Getty

Is President Donald Trump wearing a wig? That’s the question at the top of people’s minds after the 80-year-old Republican spoke at Las Vegas’ Red Rock Resort on Aug. 5 about his trade conflicts with the Canadian government, telling the crowd, “Canada’s nasty.”

“They are. They’re nasty. I love the people, but they’re nasty. Nasty leadership,” he said.

Donald Trump Wig controversy causes internet Meltdown: Wig? Wizardry? Or Just a Really Good Hair Day?

Forget the economy, world affairs, or campaign stops, the internet found a new mystery to obsess over shortly after his appearance: Donald Trump’s hair. Eagle-eyed social media users immediately noticed that Trump’s signature blond locks appeared noticeably different during the outing.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Compared to when he was last seen publicly on Aug. 2, when his hair looked thinner and a little stringy while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, and even compared to his Tuesday night appearance on Fox’s News at Night, something seemed… different.

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty – AUGUST 02: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on August 02, 2026 on a return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

This time around, the hair appeared thicker, brighter blond, and packed with considerably more volume, leaving the internet to do what it does best: wildly speculate.

Journalist Aaron Rupar was among the first to raise an eyebrow, posting on X, “Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the hell is going on here?”

He followed up with another observation, writing, “Trump’s hair, uh, has a lot more volume than normal.”

Naturally, social media took the ball and sprinted with it. Before long, timelines were overflowing with theories ranging from a fresh blowout to secret styling technology that may or may not belong in a Marvel movie.

Not everyone was skeptical, though.

“I do NOT care what anyone says,” the pro-Trump X account MAGA Voices wrote on Wednesday. “This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today. ❤️”

On the other side of the political aisle, the official Democratic Party X account couldn’t resist joining the conversation. The account shared a photo showing what appeared to be a much thinner hairstyle from earlier this year and wrote:

“This was Trump’s hair less than 3 months ago.🤔”

Then came perhaps the most direct assessment of them all. “Trump has a weave!!” former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a noted Trump critic who backed his impeachment, tweeted Thursday afternoon while reposting the Democratic Party’s comparison photo.

Whether it’s a new stylist, a different haircut, clever camera angles, a generous amount of hairspray, or something more mysterious, one thing is certain: Trump’s hair once again managed to dominate social media. As for whether Trump is actually rocking a wig? The internet remains deeply divided, and probably will be until the next close-up photo appears.

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Is Donald Trump Wearing A Wig? Internet Debates After His Most Recent Appearance was originally published on newsone.com