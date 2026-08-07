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Gauff Warns Against Anti-Trans Backlash After WTA Sex Testing

Coco Gauff Warns Against Anti-Trans Backlash But Wants "Fairness In Sports"

The tennis star says protecting women's sports and supporting the trans community aren't mutually exclusive as the WTA rolls out mandatory sex testing for players.

Published on August 7, 2026
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National Bank Open 2026 - Day 2
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In order to prevent the massive influx of trans tennis players infiltrating women’s tennis…

Wait, there isn’t a massive influx of trans tennis players in women’s tennis. In fact, there isn’t a single openly transgender woman competing on the WTA Tour. But that didn’t stop the organization from rolling out a new mandatory sex-testing policy for players.

Beginning this season, the WTA will require every player to undergo a one-time SRY gene test, using either a blood sample or cheek swab to determine the presence of the Y chromosome associated with male sex development. Players who test positive would be ineligible to compete in the women’s category unless they can demonstrate they have Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome or another qualifying developmental sex disorder.

The policy has sparked discussion throughout the sport, and American star Coco Gauff managed to strike a balance that has become increasingly rare in today’s culture wars.

“I understand the reasoning behind it,” Gauff told USA Today. “I do think this kind of conversation has created a lot of animosity toward the trans community, which I’m not really a big fan of.”

The world No. 4 said she supports maintaining fair competition in women’s sports while also rejecting attempts to weaponize the issue against transgender people.

“I definitely support the trans community, but I also support the need of creating fairness in sport, too,” Gauff said.

Gauff also questioned how the policy was communicated to players, saying many learned about it only after the WTA publicly announced the change.

Fellow American Jessica Pegula, the world’s No. 3 player and a member of the WTA Players’ Council, said the organization spent months educating players before implementing the rule. According to Pegula, she has heard little resistance from competitors and expects testing to begin at the Cincinnati Open.

The WTA said the policy reflects evolving eligibility standards adopted by several international sports organizations since 2025, even though no transgender women are currently competing on the tour.

See social media’s reaction to Gauff’s statements below.

Coco Gauff Warns Against Anti-Trans Backlash But Wants "Fairness In Sports" was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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